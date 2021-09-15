BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 54-year-old Ronald Brown was found for the fatal stabbing of 51-year-old William Scott.

Brown was convicted of murder in the second degree and wear/carry dangerous weapon with intent to kill or injure.

Authorities said on Dec. 8, 2019, at around 5:27 a.m., a BPD officer was in the 600 block of North Payson when she was flagged down and notified of a stabbing in the 500 block of Payson. On the scene, officers found bloody footprints inside a home leading to an upstairs bedroom.

There, they found a man, later identified as Scott, covered in blood suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officials said the room was in disarray and there were signs of a struggle.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from medics.

Detectives observed footprints of suspected blood that led from Scott’s bedroom to a first-floor apartment room. There, they observed blood on the outside and inside of the door. The blood evidence lead directly to the first-floor apartment, then directly out of the front door and was also found on the front steps and on the exterior of a trash can.

A witness also advised that there was an altercation between Scott and Brown. She also stated that Brown went through the victim’s pants pockets. The witness positively identified Brown as the person she saw stab the victim before she fled.

Subsequent DNA testing of the victim’s pants was a positive DNA match to Brown.

Brown faces a possible sentence of 43 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

“I send my sincerest prayers to Mr. Scott’s loved ones and hope this conviction provides some measure of closure and healing,” said State’s Attorney Mosby. “This verdict is a resounding testament from Baltimore’s residents that we will not tolerate this senseless violence in our neighborhoods and violent individuals will be held accountable.”