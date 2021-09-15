BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Bowie State University announced that the school has received a $1 million donation from Adobe as part of the Adobe Anchor School Program.
"This new partnership with Adobe will enable Bowie State to amplify the work we've already begun to create an entrepreneurial environment for innovation, enabling greater supports for increasing digital literacy in our data sciences and analytics, cyber security and digital media programs," said BSU President Aminta H. Breaux. "We applaud Adobe for providing training, internships and digital tools for diverse students to develop the skills that will position them to bring new perspectives into technology companies."
The Adobe Anchor School Program is used to build partnerships with HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions to help students interested in tech careers develop creativity and digital skills.
The program will provide 100 scholarships of up to $15,000 for students of color. It will also provide resources and opportunities to help prepare students for the future.
“Longstanding change requires a conviction to innovative solutions and a willingness to lead,” said Brian Miller, Adobe’s chief talent, diversity & inclusion officer. “We will strategically invest in providing students with training, career readiness, internships, financial assistance and digital tools to fuel their professional careers at Adobe or elsewhere.”