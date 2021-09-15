ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ellicott City was ranked the Best Place to Live In Maryland and tenth on Money Magazine’s “Best Placed To Live” list, officials announced Wednesday.
"It is humbling to be the only place in Maryland to make the top of this list and is a testament to our continued investment in our quality of life. Ellicott City is such a special place, and it's wonderful to see it receive the well-deserved recognition as one of the best places to live," said County Executive Calvin Ball. "From Old Ellicott City's Main Street, to the family-friendly Clark's Elioak farm, we know that our town has something for everyone. Ellicott City truly embodies the idea of resiliency and community, and we are committed to ensuring it continues to be one of the very places to live, work, and grow."
Factors included:
- Economic opportunities.
- Supply and demand for homes.
- Cost of living.
- Quality of Schools.
- Racial and Economic Diversity.
- Health and Safety.
The rankings were out of 1,300 cities across the US — defined as those with populations between 25,000 and 500,000.
Money Magazine highlighted the uniqueness of Ellicott City by citing local favorites.
In addition, Howard County communities have regularly been in Money Magazine's Top 10 Best Places to Live, with Columbia ranking No. 5 in 2020, No. 1 in 2016, and ranked jointly with Ellicott City at No. 6 in 2014, No. 8 in 2012, No. 2 in 2010, No. 8 in 2008, and No. 4 in 2006.