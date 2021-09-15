COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
EDGMERE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire officials said multiple residents of a St. Luke’s Place, an Edgemere senior living apartment, were injured in a fire Wednesday morning.

One woman, who called in the emergency from the apartment the fire originated in, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Three residents have non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews reported at 10:30 to the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road. Officials said the fire was on the fourth floor, and it was extinguished within an hour.

A hundred residents are displaced by the fire, Red Cross is assisting those impacted.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.