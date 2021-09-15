DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man died after he was hit by a car as he was standing outside his parked car in Dundalk Tuesday evening, Baltimore County Police said.
The man, identified as 35-year-old Santos Porfirio Flores Cabrera, was standing on Dundalk Avenue near Patapsco Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck.
Officials said the driver of the striking vehicle hit Cabrera's car and the car in front of it when he struck Cabrera. Both cars were parked legally.
Both Cabrera and the driver were transported to the hospital, where Cabrera died, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.