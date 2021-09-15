BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that they will hold a second virtual public hearing for BGE’s request to rebuild a 20-mile transmission line segment.
The line segment would span Nothern Harford County and Northern Baltimore County. BGE stated on their application that the project consists of replacing the existing 115 kV overhead transmission lines and lattice poles, with a new line mounted on weathering steel poles. BGE says that the project is necessary to address reliability issues with the existing line segment.
The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcomed.