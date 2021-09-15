BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties until 10:30 p.m.
Storms are moving east at 25 miles per hour.
The NWS said these storms are capable of producing 60 mile per hour winds along with periods of heavy rain fall.
Those under the warning should take shelter.
