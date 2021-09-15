EDGMERE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire officials said multiple residents of an Edgemere senior living apartment were injured in a fire Wednesday morning.
Crews reported at 10:30 to the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road. Officials said the fire was on the fourth floor, and it was extinguished within an hour.
The condition of the injured residents is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
APARTMENT FIRE 2800 blk Lodge Farm Rd #Edgemere Crews on scene with fire on the 4th floor of a senior living apartment | fire sprinklers have controlled the fire | crews report multiple occupants with injuries | crews working to remove smoke from building. DT1030 ^TF pic.twitter.com/32vJoEF2Yh
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 15, 2021