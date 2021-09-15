COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
EDGMERE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Fire officials said multiple residents of an Edgemere senior living apartment were injured in a fire Wednesday morning.

Crews reported at 10:30 to the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road. Officials said the fire was on the fourth floor, and it was extinguished within an hour.

The condition of the injured residents is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.

