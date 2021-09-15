GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested last week after police said he intentionally hit a crossing guard with his car and new video sheds a light on the incident — which raises some questions in the police report.

New video released captured the incident Thursday morning at the intersection of Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen in which police say 32-year-old Joe Hernandez assaulted a school crossing guard by intentionally hitting her with his blue Tesla.

But the security video captured by a neighbor seems to show otherwise.

“When I first looked through it, I didn’t see it. Like I missed it. I didn’t know it was an incident,” said Howard Wang, captured incident on security camera.

In the video, you can see Hernandez in his blue tesla fully stopped. The crossing guard motions him forward to let a car pass by, then he stops again.

Moments later, the crossing guard is seen backing up near his bumper. Then, Hernandez backs followed by an exchange of words.

A police officer walks over, more words are exchanged and Hernandez drives away.

“No, no, no. It doesn’t even look like she got hurt at all. Cause she was normal afterward. She continued to do her job afterwards,” said Wang.

Wang, who’s security video captured the incident, told WJZ he doesn’t think Hernandez did anything wrong.

“I don’t think she got hit. Because if you look at the video. She was up against the bumper. Like before the car even moved,” said Wang.”He had his wheel turned. So he straightened the wheel and then backed up at the same time, that’s probably what she felt. That’s it.”

Charging documents reveal that Hernandez is charged with seven violations — including reckless driving, negligent driving and failure to render aid to an injured person.

Hernandez’s attorney said the charges are entirely false.

Anne Arundel County police said they are aware of the video and are investigating.