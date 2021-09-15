COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after four juveniles were injured in an East Baltimore shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue around 9:13 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. On the scene, they found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their extremities.

The victims were identified as a 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy. All three were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short while later, another 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her extremities as well. Her injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.

 Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff