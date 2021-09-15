BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after four juveniles were injured in an East Baltimore shooting Tuesday night.
Police responded to the 1700 block of North Milton Avenue around 9:13 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. On the scene, they found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their extremities.READ MORE: Doctors Encourage Women To Schedule Yearly Mammograms' After Many Were Delayed Due To Pandemic
The victims were identified as a 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old girls and a 12-year-old boy. All three were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Maryland Public Service Commission To Hold Second Hearing On BGE's Request To Rebuild 20-Mile Transmission
A short while later, another 14-year-old girl walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her extremities as well. Her injuries are listed as non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.MORE NEWS: Bowie State University Receives $1M Donation From Adobe To Increase Tech Talent Pipeline
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.