Hi Everyone!
Day 3 and the last day of this current heatwave. 90° forecast this afternoon will feel like 95°. It all changes as a cold front comes slowly in, and by, later today and tomorrow. But are we done with the heat? Even a week away from the beginning of Fall I do not think so.
One week from Fall!
On Wednesday, September 22nd, and 3:21 PM EDT the new season starts. But I am willing to bet we squeeze a few more 90+ degree Summerlike days out of early Fall. It is just like having a few of Winter’s cold days I early Spring. It is just the way it goes. Changing the seasons is not like just walking into a different room. Sometimes one needs to stroll down a hall to change rooms. To me that best describes changing seasons.
But it is still Summer and Summer-like thunderstorms are in the outlook tonight and tomorrow. So not only stay aware of the changing of the seasonal calendar but of the immediate weather too.
MB!