WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A young woman whose body was found in Woodlawn 45 years ago has been identified as a teenage girl from Virginia, Baltimore County Police said.
Margaret Fetterolf lived went missing in 1975 from Alexandria, Virginia, her family told police. She had been strangled and sexually assaulted when her body was found September 12, 1976, near the Lorraine Park Cemetery in Woodlawn.
Fetterolf became known as the 'Woodlawn Jane Doe" as police could not identify her. This year, further DNA testing done with the assistance of The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Bode Technology helped detectives identify Fetterolf.
"By knowing Margaret's identity, detectives are now one step closer to catching the people responsible for her murder," BCPD said in an announcement.
Anyone who might have information in the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.