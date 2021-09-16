BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting that happened in southeast Baltimore in early September.
Police said Ronald Gray is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a 47-year-old man on Pulaski Highway. Investigators believe an argument preempted the shooting.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Pulaski Highway on September 12 for the shooting, where the man shot multiple times. Gray was arrested the same day.
Gray is being held in Central Booking.