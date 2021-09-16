COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 10,000 Marylanders Lost To COVID-19
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that Baltimore-Maryland 2026 will welcome the FIFA and U.S. Soccer Inspection Delegation on Monday, Sept. 20, with a public banner exchange.

This is part of the bid to become a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Mayor Brandon Scott are expected to be present.

