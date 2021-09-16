BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a murder suspect.
Officials said on Sept. 12 around 3 p.m., Melvin White, 39, was killed in the 2200 block of Kirk Ave.
Police are looking to identify the suspect below:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.