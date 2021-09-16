LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three suspects in a brazen home invasion and abduction that occurred in Laurel Wednesday.
Officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 8200 block of Londonberry Court for a report of the crime. Police said the three suspects entered the back door of the home and stole property. Two of the suspects abducted one man in the house while the other suspect remained with the other adult victims in the house.READ MORE: Price Rite Holding On-The-Spot Interviews At All MD Locations September 22
Police said the two suspects drove the victim to various ATMs in the greater Laurel area and forced him to withdraw large amounts of cash. The victim was then found unharmed in the area of the 495 beltway and I-95.
The suspects stole the cars of the abducted victim and another family member. No injuries were reported.READ MORE: Two Injured In Baltimore County Shooting Wednesday
Police released this image of a suspect:
MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Detectives Searching For Victim Of Crime
Anyone with information in this incident or who may have witnessed the suspects is asked to contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.