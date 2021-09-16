UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ)– Prince George’s County police said a man killed his fiancee early Thursday morning in Upper Marlboro. The woman was found shot dead in the street.
Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:30 Thursday morning for a domestic incident, where they found the woman shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputy Chief Christopher Price said the couple lived at the address that the suspect had barricaded himself in. The barricade lasted about an hour until the man was taken into custody without incident.
Update 7:50am: Homicide Investigation underway.
At 2:20 am officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female a short distance away in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She has been pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uCKjAb9tN8
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021