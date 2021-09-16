COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 10,000 Marylanders Lost To COVID-19
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Barricade, Crime, Local News, Prince George's County Police, Shooting

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ)– Prince George’s County police said a man killed his fiancee early Thursday morning in Upper Marlboro. The woman was found shot dead in the street.

Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:30 Thursday morning for a domestic incident, where they found the woman shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Price Rite Holding On-The-Spot Interviews At All MD Locations September 22

Deputy Chief Christopher Price said the couple lived at the address that the suspect had barricaded himself in. The barricade lasted about an hour until the man was taken into custody without incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff