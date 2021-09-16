ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported Thursday morning that 10,011 total Marylanders have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Governor Hogan released a statement Thursday morning honoring those who lost their lives and he has directed state flags to fly at half staff.
Here is the statement:
“Each of these Marylanders was the most important person in the world to someone, and our prayers are with all the family members and loved ones who are grieving.
"We have overcome so much over the last 19 months. Our recovery continues, and more people are getting vaccinated every day. But even while the worst may be behind us, this virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable.
“Together, as we resolve never to forget any of these 10,011 Marylanders, I ask all the people of our great state to remain Maryland Strong and to have faith that we will emerge from this better and more resilient than ever before.”