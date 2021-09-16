BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of central Maryland Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The areas under the watch include Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford and Prince Georges counties and Baltimore City.
The service said slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall, which could lead to areas of flash flooding. They said the rainfall rates could reach two inches an hour.
Residents are encouraged to take precautionary actions under a flash flood watch, such as staying updated on the forecast and avoiding flood-prone areas.