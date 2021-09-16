BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grocery store chain Price Rite is holding a company-wide job fair at over 60 stores on September 22, the business announced Thursday.
Candidates can visit any Shop Rite from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and ask to speak with a hiring manager to get an on-the-spot interview. The chain is looking to fill full-time, part-time and even management positions, depending on the location.READ MORE: Man Abducted From Home In Laurel, Forced To Withdraw Cash At ATMs, Then Dumped On Highway, Police Say
“Price Rite Marketplace is looking for team players who are energetic, personable and put the customer first,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We offer flexibility, competitive salaries and the opportunity to quickly advance to higher level positions.”READ MORE: Two Injured In Baltimore County Shooting Wednesday
The chain said the part-time positions feature flexible hours and cross-training that allows employees to work throughout the store. For more information, visit their website.MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Detectives Searching For Victim Of Crime