By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot and one was killed in West Baltimore Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter.

On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

