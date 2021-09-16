BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot and one was killed in West Baltimore Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter.
On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.