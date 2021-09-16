ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and injured in Rosedale Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 10 a.m. to the 4600 block of Raspe Avenue, where they found two victims. The victims told officers two suspects approached them, opened fire, and then left the scene.
Both victims were hospitalized for their injuries. One person remains in the hospital, and their condition is unclear.
Police are investigating a motive and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020.
Police are investigating a motive and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.