UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ)– Prince George’s County police responded to the scene of a barricade situation after a shooting in Upper Marlboro. A woman was found shot dead in the street when police arrived.
Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:30 Thursday morning for a domestic incident, where they found the woman shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
A man was taken into custody.
Update 7:50am: Homicide Investigation underway.
At 2:20 am officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult female a short distance away in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She has been pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uCKjAb9tN8
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021
