COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 10,000 Marylanders Lost To COVID-19
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Barricade, Crime, Local News, Prince George's County Police, Shooting

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ)– Prince George’s County police responded to the scene of a barricade situation after a shooting in Upper Marlboro. A woman was found shot dead in the street when police arrived.

Officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:30 Thursday morning for a domestic incident, where they found the woman shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Prince George's County Police To Provide Update After Arrest In Murder Of 8-Year-Old PJ Evans

A man was taken into custody.

 

 

MORE NEWS: Maryland Reaches Over 10,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths, Governor Orders State Flags Lowered

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.