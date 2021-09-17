ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Twenty-three high school and college students from 10 Maryland counties will serve one-year terms on the Maryland Youth Advisory Council according to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services.
The students are a mix of new and returning members. The council works on issues affecting themselves and their peers by providing legislative recommendations, spreading public awareness of youth policy issues, and serving as a liaison between young people in Maryland and policymakers in their communities.
Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones appoint the members. They're nominated by the Maryland Association of Student Councils, the University System of Maryland Student Council, Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council, and the Association of Local Management Boards.
The students represent the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Wicomico County.
They are:
- Melany Benites of Clinton is a junior at Oxon Hill High School. She was nominated by the Maryland Association of Student Councils and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is Melany’s first year as a member.
- Ricky Bridges of Reisterstown is a junior at Franklin High School. He was appointed by Jones. The 2021-2022 council year is his second year as a member.
- Shelbi Briggs of Federalsburg is a sophomore at Colonel Richardson High School. She was appointed by Ferguson. The 2021-2022 council year is her first year as a member.
- Meghna Chandrasekaran of Owings Mills is a freshman at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. She was appointed by Ferguson. The 2021-2022 council year is her first year as a member.
- Elijah Cockey of Tyaskin is a sophomore and is homeschooled. Elijah was appointed by Hogan. The 2021-2022 council year is his first year as a member.
- Issac Colbert of Annapolis is a junior at Anne Arundel Community College. He was nominated by the Association of Local Management Boards, and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is his second year as a member.
- Samuel Desai of Potomac is a junior at Richard Montgomery High School. He was appointed by Hogan. The 2021-2022 council year is his first year as a member.
- Maja Durkovic of Baltimore is Maja is a junior at Eastern Technical High School. She was nominated by the Maryland Association of Student Councils and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is her first year as a member.
- Dhruv Girish of Urbana is a sophomore at Urbana High School. He was appointed by Hogan. The 2021-2022 council year is his first year as a member.
- Henry Meiser of Solomons is a junior at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. He was nominated by the Maryland Association of Student Councils and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is his first year as a member.
- Rosalind Marfo of Reisterstown is a freshman at the University of Maryland College Park. She was appointed by Jones. The 2021-2022 council year is her second year as a member.
- Shreeyam Mishra of Abingdon is a junior at Harford Community College and was nominated by the Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council, and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is Mishra’s second year as a member.
- Derek Mu of Rockville is a freshman at Montgomery Blair High School and was appointed by Ferguson. The 2021-2022 council year is his first year as a member.
- James Mu of Rockville is a senior at Thomas S. Wootton High School and was appointed by Jones. The 2021-2022 council year is his second year as a member.
- Marie-Clare Ofoegbu of Falling Waters, W. Va, is a senior at Stevenson University. She was nominated by the Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is her second year as a member.
- Jason Park of Timonium is a junior at Gilman School and was appointed by Hogan. The 2021-2022 council year is his first second as a member.
- Lauren Raskin of Brookeville is a senior at Poolesville High School. She was nominated by the Maryland Association of Student Councils and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is her second year as a member.
- Sumiya Rahaman of Westminster is a junior at Westminster High School. She was nominated by the Association of Local Management Boards and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year will be her first year as a member.
- Emily Shrieves of Lusby is a sophomore at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. She was nominated by the Association of Local Management Boards and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year will be her first year as a member.
- Jayden Shiflett of Glen Burnie is a junior at Old Mill High School. He was appointed by Ferguson. The 2021-2022 council year is his second year as a member.
- Hailey Smith, Bowie is a freshman at Bowie High School. She was appointed by Jones. The 2021-2022 council year will be her first year as a member.
- Salvatore Suarez of Reno, Nev. is a senior at Goucher College. He was nominated by the Maryland Higher Education Commission Student Advisory Council and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year is his second year as a member.
- Yashita Thalla of Frederick is a freshman at Urbana High School. She was nominated by the Association of Local Management Boards and appointed by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. The 2021-2022 council year will be Yashita’s first year as a member.