ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 25-year-old Diamond Brown.
Brown’s family told police they had not seen her since last year, the department said on Facebook.READ MORE: Jeffrey Cummings Of Baltimore To Serve 30 Years For Coercing Minors To Engage In Sex Acts
Brown may be either in the Baltimore or Philadelphia areas.READ MORE: BGE To Host Recycling Drop-Off Event Where Customers Can Earn $25 For Each Appliance
She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Shannon Persuhn at 410-272-2121, ext. 177 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.MORE NEWS: 23 High School, College Students To Serve On Maryland Youth Advisory Council