BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for Mychelle Njoku, a 24-year-old missing woman last seen on the 200 block of N. Collins Avenue Friday.
Njoku was last seen Friday. Her family is concerned for her well being, police said.
She is five foot two inches and around 160 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Njoku is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.