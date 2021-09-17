SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire damaged a two-story single-family home in Sykesville, Friday.
Crews from the Carroll County and Howard County fire departments responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, on Route 32 just before 5:30 p.m.
No one was home at the time. No one was injured.
Route 32 was closed in both directions from Bay Road to Amberwoods Way.
Units now operating interior. No FF or civilian injuries reported at this time. Traffic on RT 32 will be shutdown for an extended period of time between Day Rd and Hay Meadow. pic.twitter.com/5p5X59lWET
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) September 17, 2021