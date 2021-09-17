CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Carroll County, Carroll County Fire Department, Carroll County house fire, Howard County, Howard County Fire and Rescue Services, Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Fire damaged a two-story single-family home in Sykesville, Friday.

Crews from the Carroll County and Howard County fire departments responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, on Route 32 just before 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BGE To Host Recycling Drop-Off Event Where Customers Can Earn $25 For Each Appliance

No one was home at the time. No one was injured.

Route 32 was closed in both directions from Bay Road to Amberwoods Way.

READ MORE: 23 High School, College Students To Serve On Maryland Youth Advisory Council

CBS Baltimore Staff