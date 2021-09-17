CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WJZ/AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday for a Mount Airy, Maryland man reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials said they received a report around 9 p.m. Tuesday about an overdue backpacker in the vicinity of the Walhalla Plateau on the canyon’s North Rim.

They said 66-year-old Clifton “Cliff” Beck of Mount Airy had obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau.

It is believed that Beck is traveling alone. He was expected to exit the backcountry last Sunday.

Park rangers searched unsuccessfully by aircraft Wednesday for Beck.

Thursday’s operations include deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.

The NPS said he is believed to be carrying a backpack, wearing hiking boots and traveling alone.

