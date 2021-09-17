BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 23-year-old Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, of Annapolis, to 35 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and to using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities, including murder and two attempted murders.

According to his plea agreement, Reyes-Canales participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. He went on to admit that he participated in the murder of a rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis.

“Reyes-Canales is a violent gang member who killed and seriously injured multiple victims, and in the process brought horror and despair to the victims and their families as well as chaos and fear to communities in Annapolis. The United States Attorney’s Office would like to thank community members and our international and local law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This sentence of 35 years in federal prison should serve as a warning to those who are in MS-13 and are considering joining the gang that we will be relentless in prosecuting anyone who is involved in violence.”

As a member of the gang MS-13, Reyes-Canales attempted to murder a rival gang member on March 11, 2016. The victim was lured to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis and was struck in the head with an object. Other members and associates of the gang stabbed the victim repeatedly, killing him.

Reyes-Canales directed everyone during the murder. Law enforcement didn’t locate the victim’s body until August 28, 2017, when it was exhumed by law enforcement.

As stated in their plea agreements, on October 23, 2016, Reyes-Canales, and other members of the MS-13 Hempstead clique in Annapolis devised a plan to murder another victim, an unlicensed taxi driver. The group planned to use machetes, knives, and guns to kill the victim.

A co-conspirator called the victim using another member’s cell phone to arrange for an unlicensed taxi ride. The victim arrived with another passenger. Marlon Cruz-Flores, a member of MS-13, asked the driver to drive to the area of the 700 block of Annapolis Neck Road in Annapolis. When they arrived, Reyes-Canales approached the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victims and Cruz-Flores also produced a gun and pointed it at the victims.

The passenger attempted to run away and Cruz-Flores shot them in the leg, while another MS-13 member repeatedly attacked with a machete. The driver also tried to run. Reyes-Canales attempted to shoot the driver but his gun failed to discharge.

Co-defendant Martinez-Aguilar and another MS-13 member took the victim’s vehicle and attempted unsuccessfully to run him over with the car.

The conspirators fled when they heard police sirens. Both victims were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. They both survived but have permanent injuries as a result of the attack.

Co-defendants Cruz-Flores, age 25, and Martinez-Aguilar, age 22, both of Annapolis, Maryland, previously pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy and gun charge. Cruz-Flores was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison and Martinez-Aguilar was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison.

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement. The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know. You can reach the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or you can call HSI at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.