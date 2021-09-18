LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The Laurel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday.
Cassandra Baker's mother told police the girl ran away about 4 p.m. Cassandra was last seen in the 14700 block of Fourth Street.
She is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs about 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Oxon Hill and Waldorf areas, police said.
She was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt with three dark blue Nike logos on the front, gray Nike basketball-style shorts and black Nike “Yeezy” slides.
Anyone with information is asked to call their police department or Detective Ashley Swidarski at 301-498-0092, ext. 1146 or email aswidarski@laurel.md.us.