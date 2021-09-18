BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in East Baltimore Saturday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers on patrol in the 700 block of North Rose Street about 8:35 p.m. found the man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body.READ MORE: Fort McHenry Celebrates New Citizens, Defenders Day Saturday
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s Eastern District at 410-396-2433.READ MORE: Man In Stable Condition After He Was Shot In Face While Driving Early Saturday
Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit their website.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowMORE NEWS: Driver Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car, Hitting Other Cars, Fleeing, Jumping Into Harbor