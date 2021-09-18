LANDSDOWNE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say one person died Friday afternoon as a result of a five car accident on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in are area of Hollins Ferry Road.
Investigators say the accident took place around 2:40p.m. when a Honda Accord left the roadway striking a guardrail before re-entering the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a Jeep Compass.
The Jeep then crashed into a concrete barrier before stopping near the Honda Accord.
Debris from the accident also caused three other vehicles to be damaged.
The male driver of the Honda Accord was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but died in route to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash that partially closed I-695 for about three hours.
The victim in this accident has not yet been identified and the incident remains under investigation.
