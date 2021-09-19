COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 1,000 New Cases Reported Sunday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis Middle School, Anne Arundel County police, Kahmora Lively, Missing Kids, Osiris Lively

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ)– Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for two juvenile siblings who ran away from Annapolis Middle School.

The missing children are Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively and police believe they are still in the Annapolis area.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases But No Deaths Reported Sunday

READ MORE: City Police Investigating Two Separate Overnight Double Shootings

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8610.

MORE NEWS: Man Shot, Critically Wounded In East Baltimore Saturday, Baltimore Police Say

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

CBS Baltimore Staff