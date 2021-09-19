ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ)– Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for two juvenile siblings who ran away from Annapolis Middle School.
The missing children are Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively and police believe they are still in the Annapolis area.
READ MORE: City Police Investigating Two Separate Overnight Double Shootings
Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8610.
