PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Lamiah Anita Adams.
Adams was last seen in the 6900 block of Alter Street in a white four-door Hyundai in Gwynn Oak around 1 p.m.READ MORE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Berlin
Adams is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes. Police say she is in emotional distress.
If you have any information on Adams’ whereabouts, call 911 or Pikesville at 410-887-1279.READ MORE: Anne Arundel Police Searching For Two Missing Kids
PLEASE SHARE #HelpLocate: Lamiah Anita Adams (18) 5’5, 115lbs orange hair brown eyes ls at 1:00pm in the 6900 blk Alter St in a white 4dr Hyundai. She’s suffering from emotional distress. #BCoPD needs help finding her. If seen/have info, call 911 or #Pikesville 410-887-1279.^GB pic.twitter.com/wyBOIusGRG
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 19, 2021MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases But No Deaths Reported Sunday