By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Lamiah Anita Adams.

Adams was last seen in the 6900 block of Alter Street in a white four-door Hyundai in Gwynn Oak around 1 p.m.

Adams is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes. Police say she is in emotional distress.

If you have any information on Adams’ whereabouts, call 911 or Pikesville at 410-887-1279.

