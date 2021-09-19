COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 1,000 New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BERLIN, Md.

BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Officials said shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of westbound U.S. Route 50 and MD Route 610 in Worcester County for a reported crash involving two motorcycles. A preliminary investigation revealed that Brian Riley, 47, of Pennsylvania, crashed his 2011 Harley Davidson into a 2002 Harley Davidson — which had two passengers.

The passenger, identified as Lorrie J. Bouymaster of Altoona, was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma. She died on Sunday. The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Riley was taken into custody at the scene but was later released, according to police. Officials said charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff