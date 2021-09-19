BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
Officials said shortly after 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of westbound U.S. Route 50 and MD Route 610 in Worcester County for a reported crash involving two motorcycles. A preliminary investigation revealed that Brian Riley, 47, of Pennsylvania, crashed his 2011 Harley Davidson into a 2002 Harley Davidson — which had two passengers.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For 18-Year-Old Lamiah Anita Adams
The passenger, identified as Lorrie J. Bouymaster of Altoona, was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma. She died on Sunday. The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.READ MORE: Anne Arundel Police Searching For Two Missing Kids
Riley was taken into custody at the scene but was later released, according to police. Officials said charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases But No Deaths Reported Sunday
The crash remains under investigation.