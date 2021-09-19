BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that proceeds from the Friendship Wine and Liquors 10th Annual Craft Beer Festival will be given to Harford-based Kennel to Couch Pit Bull Rescue.
"We're deeply moved by this gesture," said Thomas Bohne, K2C's Founder and President, "and the timing is most fortuitous, given that we recently added our third and fourth animal shelters to our roster."
The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 from noon until 5 p.m. at "The Barn" in Abingdon. Admission is $10 and all are welcomed to attend.
There will be 40 Craft Beer brands for those 21 and older to taste along with burgers and goodies from Bushmill Food Truck. There will also be live music by the 1974 band and adoptable dogs at the event.