By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old woman dies following a crash in Anne Arundel County Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to eastbound Route 100 west of Catherine Road just before 3 p.m. for a reported crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Dodge Caravan was traveling east when it left the roadway before striking several trees. Witnesses reported prior to the crash that the car was being operated in a negligent manner.

The driver, Tina Marie Brautigan, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

