BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Ninety-one skilled nursing homes and congregate facilities statewide have gotten at least 90 percent of their staffs partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
That's according to the Maryland Department of Health, which released an update Monday to its list of top- and bottom-ranked nursing facilities when it comes to vaccination rates among staff.
Notably, 100 percent of staff at 19 of those facilities have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. In contrast, 10 facilities have vaccination rates of 61 percent or lower. Another 13 facilities were singled out by the MDH for not providing adequate data on their staffs’ vaccination rates.
“I want to commend the staff at the 91 nursing facilities in the state where 90 percent or more of staff now have at least one dose of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The state has imposed an additional $112,500 in fines on 32 facilities that are failing to comply with protocols and putting lives at risk.”
Under vaccination protocols that took effect Sept. 1, all nursing facility staff throughout the state must have at least one dose of the vaccine. Facilities that fall short of this requirement or do not submit vaccination data to the state could face fines and disciplinary action.
“Despite knowing how susceptible our vulnerable seniors are to contracting COVID-19 or a variant and the possibility of hospitalization and death, many nursing facilities are still not complying with measures put in place to keep people safe,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “They are leaving the state with no choice but to explore and implement additional enforcement measures.”
Data on nursing facility residents and staff vaccination rates is published weekly through the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.
Here’s a breakdown of the highest ranked facilities based on vaccination rates:
100 percent
- St. Mary’s Nursing Center
- Fairland Center
- Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Parkville
- Manor Care Health Services – Potomac
- Althea Woodland Nursing Home
- Carriage Hill Bethesda
- Bedford Court Healthcare Center
- Franklin Woods Center
- Maplewood Park Place
- Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane
- Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home
- Maryland Baptist Aged Home
- Edenwald Retirement Community
- St. Joseph’s Nursing
- Broadmead
- Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Roland Park Place
- Future Care Capital Region
99 percent
- Friends Nursing Home
- Hammonds Lane Center
- Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick
- Glen Meadows Retirement Community
- Fox Chase Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Waldorf Center
- Patapsco Valley Center
98 percent
- Lorien Bulle Rock
- Wilson Health Care Center
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane
- Future Care Charles Village
- Montgomery Village Health Care Center
- Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Asbury Solomons
97 percent
- Doctors Community Rehabilitation and Patient Care
- Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Vantage House
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley
- Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation
- Future Care Canton Harbor
96 percent
- Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase
- Ingleside at King Farm
- Resorts at Chester River Manor
- Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- Bel Pre Healthcare Center
- Maryland Masonic Homes
- Keswick Multi-Care Center
- The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant
95 percent
- Hillhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Larkin Chase Center
- Transitional Care Services at Mercy Medical Center
- Augsburg Village
- Carroll Lutheran Village
- Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center
- South River Healthcare Center
- Hebrew Home of Greater Washington
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Waugh Chapel
- GSNH Operator
94 percent
- Sligo Creek Center
- Autumn Ridge at North Oaks
- Future Care Chesapeake
- Manor Care Health Services – Silver Spring
- Rockville Nursing Home
- Brinton Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Future Care Pineview
- North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center
93 percent
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Spa Creek
- Allegany Health Nursing and Rehab
- Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
- Summit Park Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown
- Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Ravenwood Nursing Care Center
- Oak Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
92 percent
- Northwest Healthcare Center
- Buckingham’s Choice
- Lorien Health Systems Mt. Airy
- Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Future Care Northpoint
- Moran Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
91 percent
- Patuxent River Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Lochearn Nursing Home
- Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Homewood At Crumland Farms
- Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- The Village at Rockville
- Northwest Hospital Center Subacute Unit
- Post-Acute Care Center
Here are the 10 facilities with the lowest vaccination rates:
-
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods (49 percent)
-
Cumberland Healthcare Center (50 percent)
-
Ellicott City Healthcare Center (51 percent)
-
Anchorage Healthcare Center (51 percent)
-
Dennett Road Manor (53 percent)
-
Sterling Care at Frostburg Village (53 percent)
-
Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health (53 percent)
-
Coffman Nursing Home (59 percent)
-
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton (61 percent)
-
Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (61 percent)
Here are the 13 facilities that did not provide adequate data:
-
Forestville Healthcare Center
-
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven
-
Westminster Healthcare Center
-
Cadia Healthcare – Hyattsville
-
Ft. Washington Health Center
-
Manokin Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
-
Signature Healthcare at Mallard Bay
-
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bridgepark
-
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor
-
Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus
-
Westgate Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
-
Marley Neck Health and Rehabilitation Center
-
Future Care Cherrywood