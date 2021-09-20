BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Ninety-one skilled nursing homes and congregate facilities statewide have gotten at least 90 percent of their staffs partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to the Maryland Department of Health, which released an update Monday to its list of top- and bottom-ranked nursing facilities when it comes to vaccination rates among staff.

Notably, 100 percent of staff at 19 of those facilities have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. In contrast, 10 facilities have vaccination rates of 61 percent or lower. Another 13 facilities were singled out by the MDH for not providing adequate data on their staffs’ vaccination rates.

“I want to commend the staff at the 91 nursing facilities in the state where 90 percent or more of staff now have at least one dose of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The state has imposed an additional $112,500 in fines on 32 facilities that are failing to comply with protocols and putting lives at risk.”

Under vaccination protocols that took effect Sept. 1, all nursing facility staff throughout the state must have at least one dose of the vaccine. Facilities that fall short of this requirement or do not submit vaccination data to the state could face fines and disciplinary action.

“Despite knowing how susceptible our vulnerable seniors are to contracting COVID-19 or a variant and the possibility of hospitalization and death, many nursing facilities are still not complying with measures put in place to keep people safe,” said Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer. “They are leaving the state with no choice but to explore and implement additional enforcement measures.”

Data on nursing facility residents and staff vaccination rates is published weekly through the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest ranked facilities based on vaccination rates:

100 percent

St. Mary’s Nursing Center

Center Fairland Center

Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Autumn Lake Healthcare at Parkville

Manor Care Health Services – Potomac

Althea Woodland Nursing Home

Home Carriage Hill Bethesda

Bedford Court Healthcare Center

Franklin Woods Center

Maplewood Park Place

Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane

Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home

Maryland Baptist Aged Home

Edenwald Retirement Community

St. Joseph’s Nursing

Broadmead

Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Center Roland Park Place

Future Care Capital Region

99 percent

Friends Nursing Home

Home Hammonds Lane Center

Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick

Rehabilitation Center of Frederick Glen Meadows Retirement Community

Fox Chase Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Center Waldorf Center

Patapsco Valley Center

98 percent

Lorien Bulle Rock

Wilson Health Care Center

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane

Future Care Charles Village

Montgomery Village Health Care Center

Forest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Center Asbury Solomons

97 percent

Doctors Community Rehabilitation and Patient Care

Patient Care Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Vantage House

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley

Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation

Rehabilitation Future Care Canton Harbor

96 percent

Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase

Ingleside at King Farm

Resorts at Chester River Manor

Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Center Bel Pre Healthcare Center

Maryland Masonic Homes

Keswick Multi-Care Center

The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant

95 percent

Hillhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Crescent Cities Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Larkin Chase Center

Transitional Care Services at Mercy Medical Center

Augsburg Village

Carroll Lutheran Village

Arcola Health and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center South River Healthcare Center

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Waugh Chapel

GSNH Operator

94 percent

Sligo Creek Center

Autumn Ridge at North Oaks

Future Care Chesapeake

Manor Care Health Services – Silver Spring

Rockville Nursing Home

Home Brinton Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Future Care Pineview

North Arundel Health and Rehabilitation Center

93 percent

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Spa Creek

Allegany Health Nursing and Rehab

Rehab Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Healthcare Center Summit Park Health and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown

Julia Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Ravenwood Nursing Care Center

Care Center Oak Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare

92 percent

Northwest Healthcare Center

Buckingham’s Choice

Lorien Health Systems Mt. Airy

Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Future Care Northpoint

Moran Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

91 percent

Patuxent River Health and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Lochearn Nursing Home

Home Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center Homewood At Crumland Farms

Layhill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Rehabilitation Center The Village at Rockville

Northwest Hospital Center Subacute Unit

Post-Acute Care Center

Here are the 10 facilities with the lowest vaccination rates:

Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods (49 percent) Cumberland Healthcare Center (50 percent) Ellicott City Healthcare Center (51 percent) Anchorage Healthcare Center (51 percent) Dennett Road Manor (53 percent) Sterling Care at Frostburg Village (53 percent) Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health (53 percent) Coffman Nursing Home (59 percent) Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton (61 percent) Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (61 percent)

Here are the 13 facilities that did not provide adequate data: