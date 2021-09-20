BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that Baltimore-Maryland 2026 will welcome the FIFA and U.S. Soccer Inspection Delegation on Monday, Sept. 20, with a public banner exchange.
This is part of Baltimore’s bid to become a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.READ MORE: Now That Students Have Returned To The Classroom, One Question Remains: Are Children Safe?
Co-Chairs of the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and Mayor Brandon Scott are expected to be present.READ MORE: No Injuries Reported Following Partial Collapse Of Fells Point Restaurant
This article was originally published September 16, 2021.MORE NEWS: 'I'm All About Ellicott City' Ellicott City Residents & Business Owners React To Number 10 Ranking On Money Magazine's 'Best Places To Live List'