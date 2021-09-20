BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams.
The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here.
Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available:
- Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.
- Employee discount on products and services
- Special discounts on college tuition at various schools.
- Savings on fitness memberships.
- Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.
- Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.