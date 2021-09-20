COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Monday
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Best Buy, Hiring, Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Best Buy is hosting a virtual hiring fair in preparation for the busy holiday season. The tech retail giant is hiring for both in-store and home services teams.

The hiring fair will take place on September 24. This year, candidates are asked to submit a video interview with their application. Find more information about open positions here.

Best Buy said that along with career opportunities, these benefits are available:

  • Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.
  • Employee discount on products and services
  • Special discounts on college tuition at various schools.
  • Savings on fitness memberships.
  • Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.
  • Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis support and life event planning.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff