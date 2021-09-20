'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The StageCBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.

Dr. Ordon On Going For Routine Checkups Or Elective Surgery: 'Everything Is In Place To Make Sure You Stay Safe And Healthy''The Doctors' Andrew Ordon discusses the show's 14th season premiering Monday, September 20th.

11 Best Emmy Awards Red Carpet Looks (2021)Check out the 11 most stunning outfits from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet on CBS.

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy AwardsA list of winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los AngelesThe Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.

Cedric The Entertainer Wants You Ready To Laugh For The Emmys And 'The Neighborhood': 'It's All Poppin' Off''Tune into CBS for the '73rd Primetime Emmy Awards' this Sunday night starting at 8PM ET and the fourth season premiere of 'The Neighborhood' on Monday, September 20th also at 8PM ET.