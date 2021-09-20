BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that The Charles Street Promenade is set to return this Saturday, Sept. 25.
The event is a one-day closure of Charles Street that allows for shopping, dining and strolling without the worry of cars. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. between Saratoga Street and Mt. Royal Ave.
Those attending will be able to shop at local boutiques and galleries in addition to dining at multiple outdoor parklets. Baltimore City COVID guidelines about masking and group size will be in place.
For more information, visit: www.CharlesStreetPromenade.com.