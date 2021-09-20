OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking drivers to take extra caution while traveling through Worcester County. Beginning Sept. 21 until Sept. 26, the Special Event Zone will be in effect.
The initiative is in response to the high volume of vehicles and pedestrians on or near the roadways during a pop-up car rally in Ocean City. It is aimed at unsafe driving behaviors that contribute to traffic crashes.
The Special Event Zone is a bill that was signed into law in 2018 allowing authorities in Worcester County to designate the county, or areas of the county as special event zones on or alongside a highway during large events, particularly motor events.
Maryland legislation signed in 2020 allowed for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations to include “exhibition driving”.
Officials will be patrolling throughout Worcester County in both marked and unmarked vehicles.
For more info, visit: https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/special-event-zone/.