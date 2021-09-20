BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the person who was arrested Saturday evening after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle, jumping from the vehicle, fleeing, and then jumping into the Inner Harbor as 41-year-old Andre Kirby.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop, accelerated and hit several vehicles.
Police followed the driver at a safe distance until the suspect crashed the vehicle at East Patapsco Avenue and St. Victor Street.
The suspect got out and ran. The officers chased on foot until the suspect got into a patrol vehicle.
The suspect got out and ran. The officers chased on foot until the suspect got into a patrol vehicle.

The suspect drove off and bailed out of the patrol vehicle at Fort Avenu before jumping into the harbor water, police said.
Kirby arrested soon after.