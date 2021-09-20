COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 1,100 New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Ocean City Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 60th Street following a report of an unconscious man made by a concerned citizen. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials said the name of the victim will not be released at this time and that this is still an active investigation.

The victim’s body was taken to Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

