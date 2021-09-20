GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two students and a state employee are suing to block a vaccine mandate imposed by the University System of Maryland.
The federal lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Maryland. The complaint argues that the mandate violates plaintiffs' rights and calls for the USM to provide "stronger reasoning for the mandate" besides what it characterizes as "speculation" and "exaggerated fears."
Chancellor Jay Perman and the USM Board of Regents are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which claims the USM mandate "violates the liberty interests protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments," as well as state and federal law governing informed consent.
The mandate was announced April 23 in response to a working group's recommendation. It requires that students, staff and faculty get the Covid-19 vaccine.
The complaint calls for the court to squash the mandate and bar the defendants from retaliating against the plaintiffs.