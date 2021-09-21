BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to six years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine in Cecil County.
According to his plea, during the fall of 2019 officials learned Nakir Ali Kiett, who was known as "Omar," was selling methamphetamine in Cecil County. In Aug. of 2019, an informant introduced an officer to Kiett.
Officials said between Aug. 28 and Sept. 30, 2019, the undercover officer arranged and conducted five separate controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Kiett, totaling approximately 150 grams.
On Oct. 9, 2019, investigators obtained a search warrant for Kiett's vehicle. The following day, investigators arranged for a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from him. Once he arrived at the location, investigators detained him and searched him along with his vehicle.
During the search, investigators recovered approximately 61 grams of methamphetamine located in a space behind the vehicle’s radio.
In total, approximately 211 grams of methamphetamine were purchased or seized from Kiett between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2019.
Kiett agreed and admitted that he knowingly and intentionally possessed the above-referenced methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.