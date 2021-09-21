BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in South Baltimore Tuesday.
Officers responded to an area hospital just before 5:00 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. There, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury.
Detectives learned that the victim was shot in the 1000 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.