BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old man is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after shooting two men in central Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting started after an argument about a car crash.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Druid Hill Avenue at 1:14 a.m., where officers found a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said both victims were inside a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle driven by James D. Wilkes. The collision escalated to an argument.
Police said eventually, Wilkes began shooting as the victim's vehicle, injuring both men.
Warrant Apprehension detectives found Wilkes in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street, he is being held at Central Booking.