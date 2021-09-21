BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The post office is now working to build a more stable workforce after months of frustrating mail delays.

“Coming here a lot, I know that they need a lot of help,” said Chris Zimmerman, a Westminster resident who is applying for some of the open positions.

USPS has been recently been hosting several job fairs at its locations across the Baltimore region to fill many of the open positions.

Postal officials tell WJZ that they are expecting to hire about 100,000 employees nationwide through Jan. 2022, including 40,000 for its peak holiday season.

Marylanders have experienced both delayed and sporadic mail service throughout the pandemic, causing packages and letters to be late.

Some of those attending the Westminster job fair on Tuesday said they are hoping that they can help improve the service.

“The postal service is an intricate part of everyday life. They help you do what you need to do and basically that’s what I want to do is help,” said Bethany Szczesny, USPS applicant.

USPS is also holding another job from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at its location in Windsor Mill. Those interested in applying, click here.