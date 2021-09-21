ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival will return to City Dock this weekend for its 31st year.
The festival celebrating the perseverance, education and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans and Caribbean people of African descent is coming back after a year-long hiatus in light of the pandemic.
The annual festival is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature art, music dance and food, including more than 100 vendors and three live performance spaces. The best part is, admission is free.
In Alex Haley's seminal novel, "Roots: The Saga of An American Family," Kunta Kinte is the protagonist. He was one of 98 enslaved people brought to Annapolis on the ship Lord Ligonier in 1767, according to the novel. Kinte never lost sight of his African heritage even after spending years in bondage.
“His experience symbolizes the struggle of all ethnic groups to preserve their cultural heritage,” organizers said in their announcement.
Parking Details
Parking will be closed at City Dock and Donner Lot beginning Saturday morning and for the duration of the Festival. Free festival parking can be found at the Calvert Street Garage at 19 St. Johns Street. A shuttle will run from the corner of Calvert and Clay Streets at Whitmore Park, down to the festival at the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley memorial statue.
COVID-19 Protocols:
This year’s festival will be an in-person event that will be simulcast/live-streamed on Facebook and Instagram and here.